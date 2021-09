Camurus CFO Eva Pinotti-Lindqvist Leaves Company

(PLX AI) – Camurus Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Eva Pinotti-Lindqvist will leave the company.She will continue until a successor is recruited

She will continue until a successor is recruited