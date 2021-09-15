Alfasigma inaugurates the new Research & Development center in Pomezia named after its founder Marino Golinelli

POMEZIA, Italy, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an initial investment of over 17 million euros for the development of 5,600m2 of new laboratories dedicated to pharmaceutical technology and analytical chemistry, Alfasigma confirms its commitment to Research and Development. The inauguration of LABIO 4.0 Marino Golinelli is part of a broader corporate strategy of progressive investment in Research and Development (R&D) that allows Alfasigma, one of the first five pharmaceutical companies with Italian capital, to stand out both nationally and internationally for innovation and technological development.

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, welcomed the project in a letter of good wishes: "The decision to invest in research and technological innovation in Italy is what the whole country is asking of its most innovative minds."

"The research and development center of Pomezia, LABIO 4.0, was registered in the name of our founder, Marino Golinelli," declared engineer Stefano Golinelli, president of Alfasigma, "because he has taught us and still teaches us today, over 100 years later, to have faith in the future and in innovation. We believe in pharmaceutical research and in this all-Italian success story: we demonstrate this with our investment in R&D, but also with the upgrading of production plants and the acquisition of new molecules and new projects."

Inside the new multipurpose center there are the development laboratories of innovative formulations, the R&D Pharmaceutical technology labs, the R&D Analytical development labs and the new R&D Oral solids pilot Plant, to which the biotechnology and nanotechnology laboratories will be added. This plant represents one of the peculiarities of LABIO 4.0: it is able to calibrate the production of clinical-experimental batches for new specialties in oral form (granules, coated and uncoated tablets, capsules, chronoids / minitabs) operating on an intermediate scale between the Kilolab (the size of the technological development laboratory) and semi-industrial production.