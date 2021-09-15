checkAd

New Solution for Dynamic Parametric Test is First Integrated Product from Advantest and PDF Solutions Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 09:05  |  88   |   |   

Jointly Developed Offering Now in Use by Major IDM

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) and PDF Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, have launched their first jointly developed offering since forming a partnership in July 2020. The new Advantest Cloud Solutions (ACS) Dynamic Parametric Test (DPT) powered by PDF Exensio solution is already being used in production by a large integrated device manufacturer. ACS is a highly secure single scalable data platform enabling an open solution ecosystem that helps customers address the most pressing challenges of the Smart Manufacturing era.

This new solution integrates PDF Solutions’ Exensio portfolio of data analytics with Advantest’s V93000 Parametric Test System. The ACS DPT solution is designed to optimize parametric testing on the V93000 test platform with real-time performance and minimal human interaction. Test flows within ACS DPT are designed to be adjusted dynamically to improve test coverage, enhance the characterization of aberrant measurements, and more efficiently collect additional data to support root-cause identification and downstream analytics.

In today’s typical test flow, multiple wafers are evaluated using a static test program, after which the gathered data is stored. The tested wafers are put into inventory while a product engineer analyzes the data. When any anomalies are found, some wafers must be re-evaluated using a modified test program and re-testing of questionable wafers can be delayed if the necessary parametric test cells are already in use. This chain of events can take as much as several days to complete, increasing the overall cost of test and hindering time to market.

ACS DPT is designed to streamline this flow by allowing users to fully determine a wafer’s condition during initial testing. Collected data can be analyzed nearly instantaneously, allowing the test process to be fine-tuned in real time. The improved approach achieved with ACS helps eliminate the need for re-testing while also conserving product engineers’ valuable time and talents.

“By integrating PDF Solutions’ Exensio advanced data analytics with our proven V93000 Parametric Test System, we are elevating our customers’ problem-solving capabilities,” said Keith Schaub, VP, Technology and Strategy at Advantest. “We believe ACS DPT will help customers achieve improved product quality, manufacturing yield and cost efficiencies.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Solution for Dynamic Parametric Test is First Integrated Product from Advantest and PDF Solutions Partnership Jointly Developed Offering Now in Use by Major IDMTOKYO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) and PDF Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
Skyharbour Intersects High Grade Uranium Mineralization at Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of ...
Emerging Markets Report: Making Inroads
Sera Prognostics Announces Publication of Health Economic Analysis Supporting PreTRM Test-and-Treat ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...