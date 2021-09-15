H&M Falls 2% as Sales Recover Slower Than Expected
(PLX AI) – H&M shares fell 2% at the open as third-quarter sales recovered slower than expected. H&M Q3 sales SEK 55,585 million missed consensus of SEK 57,880 million, with lockdowns and restrictions in Asia continuing to hamper developmentThe …
(PLX AI) – H&M shares fell 2% at the open as third-quarter sales recovered slower than expected. H&M Q3 sales SEK 55,585 million missed consensus of SEK 57,880 million, with lockdowns and restrictions in Asia continuing to hamper developmentThe …
- (PLX AI) – H&M shares fell 2% at the open as third-quarter sales recovered slower than expected.
- H&M Q3 sales SEK 55,585 million missed consensus of SEK 57,880 million, with lockdowns and restrictions in Asia continuing to hamper development
- The uncertainty around the pandemic and Asian effects may prevail in the near-term, SEB analysts said
- NOTE: Competitor Inditex topped consensus with first-half sales up 53% in constant currencies
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare