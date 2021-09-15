Swedish Match Rises 2% as Cigar Spin-Off to Boost ESG Profile Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 09:18 | 13 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 09:18 | (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.

The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more ESG friendly stock, analysts said

The flotation of cigars implies that Swedish Match will finally become entirely smoke-free, which is positive from an ESG stance, analysts said

The deal will be the most transformative for the company since it divested cigarette operations in the 1990s, leading to a lower risk premium and soft factors like improved perception from investors for a pure smokeless company, SEB said



Swedish Match Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Swedish Match Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer