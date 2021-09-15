Swedish Match Rises 2% as Cigar Spin-Off to Boost ESG Profile
- (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.
- The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more ESG friendly stock, analysts said
- The flotation of cigars implies that Swedish Match will finally become entirely smoke-free, which is positive from an ESG stance, analysts said
- The deal will be the most transformative for the company since it divested cigarette operations in the 1990s, leading to a lower risk premium and soft factors like improved perception from investors for a pure smokeless company, SEB said
