checkAd

Swedish Match Rises 2% as Cigar Spin-Off to Boost ESG Profile

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 09:18  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more …

  • (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.
  • The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more ESG friendly stock, analysts said
  • The flotation of cigars implies that Swedish Match will finally become entirely smoke-free, which is positive from an ESG stance, analysts said
  • The deal will be the most transformative for the company since it divested cigarette operations in the 1990s, leading to a lower risk premium and soft factors like improved perception from investors for a pure smokeless company, SEB said


Swedish Match Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swedish Match Rises 2% as Cigar Spin-Off to Boost ESG Profile (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 2% in early trading after the company said yesterday it would spin off its cigar business to shareholders and list it separately on a U.S. exchange.The move will help Swedish Match transition further into a more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Calliditas Says FDA Extends PDUFA Goal Date for Nefecon to Dec. 15
Norma Cuts Outlook on Lower Capacity, Higher Input Costs
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in Normandy
CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged
ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
PREVIEW: H&M Expected to Post 14-17% Sales Growth in Q3, Analysts Say
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
PLX AI | Analysen