BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch

The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch is Canada's fourth largest provincial distributor in cannabis sales and operates a province-wide retail and wholesale cannabis business within a mixed public/private retail model. Since opening its first BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops in October 2018, the BCLDB has become one of the largest retail chain operators in the province. It has a workforce of approximately 4,600 full- and part-time employees and contributes more than $1 billion annually to the province, helping to provide financial support for vital public services such as health care and education.

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today multiple product listings and purchase orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB). The products are expected to ship in late September 2021.

The BCLBD has chosen to list the internationally popular Bubba Kush Root Beer and Orange Kush Classic Soda from #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands1 for provincial and private retail distribution. These beverages are among the top ten selling cannabis beverages in Colorado and California. BevCanna is the exclusive manufacturer of Keef Brands products in Canada.

BevCanna is also excited to announce the premiere of local BC beverage brand State B Cannabis Beverage Co. for provincial and private retail distribution. Two State B beverages will be listed: Sparkle and Resolve. Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and founder of Brujera Elixirs, Kelly Ann Woods, State B is also featured on the upcoming season of the hit show Dragon’s Den. State B’s beverages are exclusively manufactured in Canada through BevCanna’s white-label program.

“As a local BC-based producer of high-quality cannabis-infused beverages, we’re particularly excited to launch these award winning and highly anticipated products in our home province,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “British Columbia consumers have been very eager to try out the internationally renowned Keef varieties and local State B products and we are pleased to be able to offer them.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.