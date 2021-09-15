​​​​​​​How to get rid of a mole Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 15.09.2021, 09:40 | 34 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 09:40 |

St Gallen, 15/09/2021. Gardening enthusiasts, farmers, and landscapers all share a common enemy: moles. Its unsightly little hills destroy idyllic gardens as much as sports grounds and fields for cultivating forage grasses. With the latter molehills are particularly impactful as their soil can mix with the grass when mowing, causing problems with silage. This can even lead to diseases in cattle, sheep, and horses. That's why it's so important to keep moles away or under control, which is most effective with mole repellers or mole traps. Be aware if using traps, though: killing moles is illegal in some regions and can even carry severe penalties!



Can I kill a mole?



There's no single answer to this question as in some countries moles are protected species and killing them is prohibited by law. This is true of Germany, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Finland, for example. In other regions, however, there are different rules that permit the use of traps to tackle mole problems. These include Italy, Belgium, Russia, Bulgaria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, and the UK. In Switzerland, meanwhile, traps can only be used if they kill the mole quickly and in a humane way that prevents unnecessary suffering.



It's therefore important to pay attention to the quality of a trap and ensure that it is designed specifically to kill moles. The effective SuperCat Mole Trap from SWISSINNO is ideal for this. Straight forward to setup by simply locating and installing it within the mole's tunnel, the trap functions in both directions and when activated it kills them quickly and reliably minimising any suffering. The SuperCat trap works without any bait at all, so nothing stands in the way of flexible, non-toxic use. It is also the first choice in the commercial application of pest control to effectively control moles in gardens, lawns, and fields.



