Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2021 / 09:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wels

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA AG

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase via discretionary order

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.20 EUR 16761.00 EUR
22.20 EUR 8835.60 EUR
22.20 EUR 16650.00 EUR
22.40 EUR 4480.00 EUR
22.40 EUR 4480.00 EUR
22.40 EUR 1792.00 EUR
22.40 EUR 17785.60 EUR
22.45 EUR 4490.00 EUR
22.45 EUR 1796.00 EUR
22.45 EUR 8777.95 EUR
22.50 EUR 3420.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.3170 EUR 89268.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70167  15.09.2021 



Wertpapier


