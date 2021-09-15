

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.09.2021 / 09:51

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Wels

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA AG

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase via discretionary order

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.20 EUR 16761.00 EUR 22.20 EUR 8835.60 EUR 22.20 EUR 16650.00 EUR 22.40 EUR 4480.00 EUR 22.40 EUR 4480.00 EUR 22.40 EUR 1792.00 EUR 22.40 EUR 17785.60 EUR 22.45 EUR 4490.00 EUR 22.45 EUR 1796.00 EUR 22.45 EUR 8777.95 EUR 22.50 EUR 3420.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.3170 EUR 89268.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

