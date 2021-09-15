checkAd

WorkForce Software and Pandora to Discuss How HR Can Revolutionise Every Employee's Experience at the Virtual Gartner ReimagineHR Conference

Rowena Doyle, Global VM Training Manager at Pandora and Steve Tonks, SVP-EMEA for WorkForce Software Will Lead the Session Friday, 17 September Unveiling How a Simple First Step Can Transform Employee Experience

LIVONIA, Mich. and MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, announces today that it will co-present with Pandora at the upcoming Gartner ReimagineHR Conference which runs virtually 16-17 September, 2021. The session titled, "How HR Can Revolutionise Every Employee's Experience with a Simple First Step" is scheduled Friday, 17 September at 13:15 BST. Rowena Doyle, Global VM Training Manager at Pandora and Steve Tonks, SVP-EMEA for WorkForce Software are set to lead the session. Attendees will learn about the solutions that HR leaders are investing in to ensure that all employees feel connected and empowered to contribute to the success and growth of their business.

"The pandemic highlighted the challenges of all workers—from hybrid and remote to shift-based and deskless—and underscored organizations' operational weak spots and inability to engage with employees on a global level," said Steve Tonks, Senior Vice President of EMEA at WorkForce Software. "With increasing numbers of workers resigning in search of a better work/life balance, higher pay, and more flexibility, improving business results requires organizations to make employees feel heard, valued and engaged."

In a second session and a roundtable format, WorkForce Software's gathering titled "Improving Employee Experience to Avoid 'The Great Resignation'" is on Thursday, 16 September at 13:15 BST. Participants will discuss how "The Great Resignation" is impacting organisations, and how improving the employee experience can boost engagement levels and business performance.  Facilitators from WorkForce Software include, Marc Gingras, Senior Vice President of Employee Experience Strategy and Leslie Tarnacki, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

"The journey to modern workforce management begins with creating the best employee experience—and taking a more human-centric approach to balancing employer and employee needs in a way that also drives performance at your organization," said Marc Gingras, Senior Vice President of Employee Experience Strategy at WorkForce Software. "We're excited to discuss these important topics with HR professionals at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference."  

At the conference, taking place virtually on 16-17 September, 2021, CHROs and HR leaders will learn from the latest research and Gartner experts covering talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, learning and development, total rewards, talent analytics, and HR technology. Register or to learn more about WorkForce Software and Employees Experience visit https://www.workforcesoftware.com/workforce-suite/employee-experience/.   

About Gartner ReimagineHR

The virtual Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2021, EMEA, brings together a community of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the bounds of human resources. At the conference, taking place virtually on September 16-17, 2021, CHROs and HR leaders will learn from the latest research and Gartner experts covering talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, learning and development, total rewards, talent analytics, and HR technology. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerHR.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330416/WorkForce_Software_Logo.jpg

 




