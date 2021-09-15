checkAd

DGAP-News EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 10:00  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer

15.09.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer

London, UK - 15 September 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Donald Kaye will join the leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer from 15 October 2021.

In his role as CCO, Donald will be responsible for aligning and optimizing all go-to-market operations to drive Exasol's global growth strategy. Donald will be based out of the UK.

With over two decades of international experience in the software industry, including leadership roles in the USA with Microsoft and Apple, Donald joins Exasol from Ground Labs, a market leading provider in sensitive data discovery. There, as CRO, he worked across all company functions to scale out their global business and deliver growth and profitability, while advising the board on business strategy and direction.

"There is no denying that data has become one of the most crucial assets in an organization's arsenal. And yet, despite its importance, businesses are still struggling to derive valuable insights from their data. This challenge facing pretty much every organization in the world means Exasol is uniquely placed to help them solve it," said Donald. "It's exactly for this reason that I am thrilled to be joining the Exasol team. Not only is the technology world-class, but I also admire what the senior leadership team have done so far to get the business to where it is today. I look forward to being a part of the next chapter for Exasol."

"I am very pleased that Donald is joining the executive team of Exasol," said Aaron Auld, Chief Executive Officer. "Donald brings a clear-minded approach to business and a wealth of international sales experience to the role. He understands the key success drivers and knows how to execute. I am confident that Donald is a perfect fit for Exasol and as a key member of the executive team he will be instrumental in helping to shape our future."

"The opportunity for Exasol is vast. The company is in a unique situation where it's going from being a very successful small organization to a hypergrowth ambition. To seize the opportunity ahead, I will be working with the team to continue building on the great culture of Exasol. Succeeding in this hypergrowth journey will be a team effort, and I'm excited about it," continued Donald.


About Exasol
Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises.

Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.

Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

PR Contacts:
Carla Gutierrez, Global Head of Communications at Exasol
Email: Carla.gutierrez@exasol.com


15.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1233271

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1233271  15.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233271&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEXASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer 15.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE passt Prognose für bereinigte EBIT-Marge und bereinigte EBITA-Marge ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Für Anleger bietet ein Eyemaxx-Investment ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Streamlines European Network for mRNA Product Manufacturing
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt weitere Studienergebnisse und ein Update zur klinischen Entwicklungsstrategie von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol ernennt Donald Kaye zum Chief Commercial Officer
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Exasol Aktie: Wo stoppt die Verkaufswelle?
4investors | Kommentare
17.08.21Exasol: „Verfügen über eine sehr starke Neugeschäftspipeline”
4investors | Kommentare
17.08.21DGAP-News: Exasol AG trading update for the first half of 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten