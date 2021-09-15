EXASOL AG : Exasol Appoints Donald Kaye as Chief Commercial Officer

London, UK - 15 September 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that Donald Kaye will join the leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer from 15 October 2021.

In his role as CCO, Donald will be responsible for aligning and optimizing all go-to-market operations to drive Exasol's global growth strategy. Donald will be based out of the UK.

With over two decades of international experience in the software industry, including leadership roles in the USA with Microsoft and Apple, Donald joins Exasol from Ground Labs, a market leading provider in sensitive data discovery. There, as CRO, he worked across all company functions to scale out their global business and deliver growth and profitability, while advising the board on business strategy and direction.

"There is no denying that data has become one of the most crucial assets in an organization's arsenal. And yet, despite its importance, businesses are still struggling to derive valuable insights from their data. This challenge facing pretty much every organization in the world means Exasol is uniquely placed to help them solve it," said Donald. "It's exactly for this reason that I am thrilled to be joining the Exasol team. Not only is the technology world-class, but I also admire what the senior leadership team have done so far to get the business to where it is today. I look forward to being a part of the next chapter for Exasol."

"I am very pleased that Donald is joining the executive team of Exasol," said Aaron Auld, Chief Executive Officer. "Donald brings a clear-minded approach to business and a wealth of international sales experience to the role. He understands the key success drivers and knows how to execute. I am confident that Donald is a perfect fit for Exasol and as a key member of the executive team he will be instrumental in helping to shape our future."

"The opportunity for Exasol is vast. The company is in a unique situation where it's going from being a very successful small organization to a hypergrowth ambition. To seize the opportunity ahead, I will be working with the team to continue building on the great culture of Exasol. Succeeding in this hypergrowth journey will be a team effort, and I'm excited about it," continued Donald.



About Exasol

Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises.



Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.



