Guardant Health Showcases Data at ESMO 2021 Demonstrating Utility of Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy to Obtain Comprehensive Molecular Information to Guide Targeted Therapy Options for Late-Stage Cancers

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, share data highlighting molecular targets of importance, treatment resistance patterns, and advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test to help improve the management of advanced solid cancers at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 virtual congress on September 16-21.

“While precision oncology has made a meaningful difference in improving clinical outcomes for highly prevalent cancers, such as non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast, there remains a subset of patients who don’t respond to currently available treatments,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. “It is gratifying to be able to work with the oncology community to analyze the molecular information generated from our liquid biopsy tests to continue to increase our understanding of possible new targets and more personalized treatments which can potentially improve overall survival of these hard-to-treat cancers in a more meaningful way.”