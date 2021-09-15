checkAd

Guardant Health Showcases Data at ESMO 2021 Demonstrating Utility of Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy to Obtain Comprehensive Molecular Information to Guide Targeted Therapy Options for Late-Stage Cancers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 10:00  |  65   |   |   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, share data highlighting molecular targets of importance, treatment resistance patterns, and advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test to help improve the management of advanced solid cancers at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 virtual congress on September 16-21.

“While precision oncology has made a meaningful difference in improving clinical outcomes for highly prevalent cancers, such as non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast, there remains a subset of patients who don’t respond to currently available treatments,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. “It is gratifying to be able to work with the oncology community to analyze the molecular information generated from our liquid biopsy tests to continue to increase our understanding of possible new targets and more personalized treatments which can potentially improve overall survival of these hard-to-treat cancers in a more meaningful way.”

Guardant INFORM Liquid Biopsy Dataset Shows No Clear Standard of Care and Unmet Need for Patients with HER2+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Title

ePoster

Presenter

Characteristics and treatment patterns among patients with HER2-amplified advanced/metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): A clinical-genomic database study

439P

John Strickler

Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Reveals Molecular Insights Impacting Outcomes in Patients with Unresectable and Early-Onset (<50 years) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Title

ePoster

Presenter

Molecular features in liquid biopsy of early (EO) and late-onset colorectal cancer (LO)

500P

Julia Alcaide-Garcia

Mutational landscape in synchronous unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) according to upfront primary tumour resection (UPTR)

503P

Manuel Benavides

Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Reveals Treatment Resistance Patterns and Therapeutic Targets for the Management of Advanced Cancers Including Non-Small Cell Lung and Pancreatic

Seite 1 von 3
Guardant Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardant Health Showcases Data at ESMO 2021 Demonstrating Utility of Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy to Obtain Comprehensive Molecular Information to Guide Targeted Therapy Options for Late-Stage Cancers Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, share data highlighting molecular targets of importance, treatment resistance patterns, and advantages of using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering