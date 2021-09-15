checkAd

Paysafe Appoints Zak Cutler to Lead Its North America iGaming Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced it has appointed seasoned iGaming executive, Zak Cutler, as CEO, North America iGaming. The newly created executive role, which reports directly into Group CEO, Philip McHugh, forms part of Paysafe’s ongoing strategic focus in the North American iGaming vertical which continues to show explosive growth as more and more states in the U.S. regulate online gambling, sports betting and iLottery.

Zak Cutler, CEO, North America iGaming at Paysafe (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the rapid legalization of the U.S. sports betting market starting May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the iGaming industry’s payments partner of choice, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. The company now provides 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 16 states. In Canada, Paysafe also holds a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

Cutler brings extensive industry experience to the role and a proven track record of driving growth in iGaming companies; he has held senior leadership roles at both starts ups as well as large, publicly traded companies. He joins Paysafe from Jackpocket, an innovative app that enables people to buy official state lottery tickets online, where he was VP of Strategy and Product. As one of Jackpocket’s first executive hires, he was responsible for developing the strategy, the product and the approach that enabled Jackpocket to swiftly expand into 10 U.S. jurisdictions, achieving a #7 entertainment app store ranking, and acquiring millions of new lottery customers in the process. While there, he also worked with celebrities, sports teams, and large media brands such as Barstool Sports to successfully grow Jackpocket’s brand presence nationally. Before that, Cutler worked as Director of Product Management for DraftKings, one of the world’s best-known brands in sports entertainment and gaming, where he was responsible for all product initiatives related to payment processing, U.S. compliance, and international expansion.

