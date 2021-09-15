GrECo and MAI combine forces in Central and Eastern Europe (FOTO)

Vienna (ots) - Specialist insurance broker GrECo acquires 100% of MAI CEE Ltd.,

a major risk, insurance and employee benefits consultant in CEE



The combined company, to be named GrECo, will be the leading professional

services firm focused on the areas of risk and insurance management and employee

benefits consultancy in CEE. GrECo has been active in Eastern Europe since 1989

and established a market-leading position with more than 1,000 employees in 16

countries.



MAI was founded in 1991 in Hungary and is active in 13 CEE countries with more

than 240 employees, generating a revenue of 16 million EUR. MAI services over

15,000 corporate clients and places insurance premiums of 150 million EUR. With

20+ years in the company, the MAI executive board members are staying on board

as part of GrECo's leadership team.





"We followed MAI's successful progress over the last decades, and made no secretof our long-standing respect for MAI and belief in the cultural compatibility ofthe two groups. I am confident that, as we bring the strengths of MAI intoGrECo, we will have a significant influx of talent and create a combined groupwith deep expert skills and an unmatched CEE network in 18 countries. Theacquisition of MAI adds a decisive momentum to the growth strategy of our entiregroup and significantly enhances our value proposition for clients and partners"says Friedrich Neubrand, Chief Executive Officer, GrECo International HoldingAG.Piotr Cieslak, MAI CEE Group´s Chief Executive Officer, summarizes: "MAI'sfoundation was traditionally the servicing of international business, meetingthe requirements of over 260 insurance brokers and their clients from all overthe world. Today we serve both international and local clients across the CEE,CIS and Caucasus region. GrECo, being fully committed to an independent future,is the best fit. The combination of the specialist solutions of GrECo and thenetwork of MAI creates the largest broker in the region. Together we willcontinue to be an independent, professional and reliable partner for our clientsand international broker partners."Steve Bonynge, Group Chief Executive of the Oman based RMS LLC states: "RMS'sdecision to sell our 72.08% stake in MAI CEE reflects our strategy of servingclients in the Middle East and Asia. We believe the combination of GrECo and MAICEE represents the best outcome for our clients in Central and Eastern Europe."The transaction was signed on the 14th of September 2021, and the parties haveagreed not to disclose the underlying purchase price of the transaction. Closingis subject to regulatory approvals.About GrECoThe GrECo Group offers its clients individual solutions in risk and insurancemanagement and is the leading insurance broker & consultant for corporations,associations and authorities in CEE. GrECo was founded in 1925 and is anindependent, family-owned company, with the family Neubrand holding 86.67% ofthe shares. The GrECo Group is headquartered in Vienna, Austria and employs morethan 1,000 people in 60 offices. In 2020 the Group placed a premium volume of871 million EUR and generated total consolidated revenues of 101 million EUR.About MAI MAI CEE Insurance Brokers Group was established in 1991 to bringinternational standards and a broad range of insurances to clients in the CEE,CIS and Caucases regions. MAI CEE has since grown considerably, gaining apresence in 26 countries in Central and Eastern Europe with 13 owned operationsand 13 cooperation partners. In 2016 MAI CEE's shareholder structure changedfollowing an MBO and the RMS Group, a leading Omani insurance broker, became themajority shareholder. The RMS Group operates throughout the Middle East andIndian Sub-Continent as well as through MAI CEE in CEE, CIS and Caucases.Contact:GrECo International Holding AGPetra Steininger | Head of Group Communicationsmailto:p.steininger@greco.servicesP: +43 50404 175 | +43 664 5485 558MAI CEE Ltd.Natalia Zaborovska | MAI CEE Group Network Directormailto:n.zaborovska@mai-cee.comP: + 61 44 777 9001 | +371 292 595 81Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158592/5020349OTS: GrECo International Holding AG