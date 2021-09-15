checkAd

EQS-News Sunrise UPC makes DE&I part of its DNA and signs the Advance Diversity Charter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 10:05  |  31   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sunrise UPC makes DE&I part of its DNA and signs the Advance Diversity Charter

15.09.2021 / 10:05

  • Sunrise UPC launches its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion framework «YouBelong!»
  • Sunrise UPC advocates «Marriage for all», so that all its employees can also experience legal equality in their private lives
  • Showing its commitment to gender equality in business, Sunrise UPC signs the Advance Diversity Charter
  • #InspireMe - With a recognition program for women, Sunrise UPC aims to empower women across the company

A workplace made up of employees that see the world in different ways creates a culture of creativity, innovation and problem solving, which will benefit our customers, colleagues and the business. Developing a culture that supports all colleagues isn't just the right thing to do, it also drives business performance and growth.

«Sunrise UPC is making Diversity, Equity and Inclusion part of its DNA and wants to make sure that all its employees feel they can bring their true selves to work, every day. We expect all employees to live out our diversity, equity and inclusion values in how they work and do business at Sunrise UPC every day», says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. «Throughout the company, we place great emphasis on the values of openness, tolerance and diversity. These values form the basis of our social and economic activities, which is why Sunrise UPC also says yes to «Marriage for all», so that all employees can also experience legal equality in their private lives.»

 

Sunrise UPC's DE&I framework «YouBelong!»

Sunrise UPC's DE&I commitments cover its relationships with its customers, suppliers, the communities it operates in, and of course its employees. Sunrise UPC's DE&I framework «YouBelong!» details these key commitments, building on five pillars:

 

Sunrise UPC Advance - Gender Equality in Business
Media Relations Alexandra Rutsch
media@sunrise.net Alexandra.rutsch@weadvance.ch
Phone: 0800 333 000 Telefon: 076 332 85 83
Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66  

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Sunrise UPC GmbH
Thurgauerstrasse 101b
8152 Glattpark (Opfikon)
Switzerland
Phone: 0800 333 000
E-mail: sunrisemediaservice@sunrise.net
Internet: www.sunrise.ch und www.upc.ch
EQS News ID: 1233466

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1233466  15.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233466&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Sunrise UPC makes DE&I part of its DNA and signs the Advance Diversity Charter EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Sunrise UPC makes DE&I part of its DNA and signs the Advance Diversity Charter 15.09.2021 / 10:05 Sunrise UPC launches its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion framework «YouBelong!» …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE passt Prognose für bereinigte EBIT-Marge und bereinigte EBITA-Marge ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Für Anleger bietet ein Eyemaxx-Investment ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Streamlines European Network for mRNA Product Manufacturing
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt weitere Studienergebnisse und ein Update zur klinischen Entwicklungsstrategie von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement