Sunrise UPC makes DE&I part of its DNA and signs the Advance Diversity Charter

A workplace made up of employees that see the world in different ways creates a culture of creativity, innovation and problem solving, which will benefit our customers, colleagues and the business. Developing a culture that supports all colleagues isn't just the right thing to do, it also drives business performance and growth.

«Sunrise UPC is making Diversity, Equity and Inclusion part of its DNA and wants to make sure that all its employees feel they can bring their true selves to work, every day. We expect all employees to live out our diversity, equity and inclusion values in how they work and do business at Sunrise UPC every day», says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. «Throughout the company, we place great emphasis on the values of openness, tolerance and diversity. These values form the basis of our social and economic activities, which is why Sunrise UPC also says yes to «Marriage for all», so that all employees can also experience legal equality in their private lives.»

Sunrise UPC's DE&I framework «YouBelong!»

Sunrise UPC's DE&I commitments cover its relationships with its customers, suppliers, the communities it operates in, and of course its employees. Sunrise UPC's DE&I framework «YouBelong!» details these key commitments, building on five pillars:

