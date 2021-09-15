DFDS Takes Over Rest of ICT Logistics Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 10:07 | 28 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 10:07 | (PLX AI) – DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since … (PLX AI) – DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since … (PLX AI) – DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since 2006

Operations include a fleet of around 600 trailers and 20 owned trucks

The company has 80 employees and annual revenues of DKK 260 million

DFDS keeps outlook unchanged



