DFDS Takes Over Rest of ICT Logistics
- (PLX AI) – DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.
- DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since 2006
- Operations include a fleet of around 600 trailers and 20 owned trucks
- The company has 80 employees and annual revenues of DKK 260 million
- DFDS keeps outlook unchanged
