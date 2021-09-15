checkAd

DFDS Takes Over Rest of ICT Logistics

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since …

  • (PLX AI) – DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Danish freight forwarder ICT Logistics focused on providing transport solutions between Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.
  • DFDS has owned 19.9% of the shares in ICT Logistics since 2006
  • Operations include a fleet of around 600 trailers and 20 owned trucks
  • The company has 80 employees and annual revenues of DKK 260 million
  • DFDS keeps outlook unchanged
