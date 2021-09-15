Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|6,840
|4,940
|
101.700
|40 %
|-0.53 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
1,480
|
760
|
100.52
|100 %
|-0.05 % p.a.
|Total
|
8,320
|
5,700
Settlement: 17 September 2021
