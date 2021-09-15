checkAd

Gofore Plc Managers' transactions - Nurminen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 10:30  |  18   |   |   

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 15 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:30 

Managers' transactions - Nurminen 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nurminen, Miika
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210913161312_17

____________________________________________ 

Transaction date: 2021-09-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION 

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 131 Unit price: 18.2588 EUR 

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 131 Volume weighted average price: 18.2588 EUR   

Further enquiries: 
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc  
tel. +358 40 715 3660  
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com 

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.





