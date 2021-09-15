Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Market Size Worth $2.18 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for green buildings is projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green buildings are gaining popularity over conventional ones in recent years. Efficient use of energy, water, and renewable energy, reduced operating costs, improved air quality, and reduced overall load on metal structures as compared to conventional buildings are fueling the demand for green buildings.
Key Insights & Findings:
- In terms of product, the linear low-density polyethylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period
- The new construction application segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 70.0% of the revenue share in 2020
- In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50.0%. The growing construction activities are expected to boost the demand for PE vapor barrier films for under slab in the region
- Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years, which helped in boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2020, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA announced the acquisition of Sasol's ownership of Gemini High-density Polyethylene (HDPE). Gemini, a startup founded in 2017, is a manufacturer of bimodal HDPE products. The proposed acquisition will allow INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA to further expand its reach in the specialty polyethylene market of pressure pipes and high molecular weight films
