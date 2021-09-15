checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2021 / 10:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0000 EUR 95000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70168  15.09.2021 

