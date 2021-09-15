SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor living structure market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing trend of utilizing the garden areas or, backyards to extend the building structures into dining areas, working spaces, grill areas are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.