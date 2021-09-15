Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global outdoor living structure market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing trend of utilizing the garden areas or, backyards to extend the building structures into dining areas, working spaces, grill areas are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The pavilions/gazebo segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period owing to the structure having its own flooring and partly closed sides, thus improving placement and application options.
- Furthermore, increasing use of the product for adding aesthetics near mini bars near pools, fireplace-based gatherings, and entertainment zones is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.
- North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing popularity of the concept of 'outdoor living' among consumers as it offers relaxation, leisure time to spend with family and friends, and a way to get connected to nature.
- The European outdoor living structure market is driven by key factors such as demand for improved and luxurious lifestyle, increasing per capita income, presence of developed economies and rising investments in residential constructions and landscaping projects.
- Several companies are offering app-based AI solutions for customers to update their preferences regarding the design of structures, materials to be used, tiles colors& designs, and size of structures as per the desired applications. For instance, Absolute Outdoor Living offers a StruXure Outdoor app, which is controlled by its partner, Somfy Systems Inc.
Read 100 page market research report, "Outdoor Living Structure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pergolas/Patio, Pavilion/Gazebo), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
