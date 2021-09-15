checkAd

Interim report Q3 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 10:50  |  17   |   |   

Still challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Roblon lowers earnings guidance for 2020/21

Interim report for Q3 2020/21 (the period 1 November 2020 – 31 July 2021)

The Board of Directors of Roblon A/S has today considered and approved the interim report for Q3 2020/21

Highlights of the interim report of the Roblon Group:

  • As expected, revenue and earnings for the first three quarters were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The order intake amounted to DKKm 223.4 (DKKm 196.7), covering an increase in the FOC product group but a decline in the Composite product group, primarily due to the adverse effects of the pandemic.
  • The order book at 31 July 2021 stood at DKKm 83.0 (DKKm 28.2). The increase related to the FOC product group – cable materials and cable machinery for the fibre optic cable industry.
  • Revenue amounted to DKKm 169.4 (DKKm 204.8). The FOC product group recorded revenue growth, whereas the Composite product group – composite materials for onshore and offshore industries – saw a decline compared with the year-earlier period.
  • The realised product mix and increased costs due to the global raw materials situation resulted in a reduced gross margin of 45.8% (54.5%).
  • The Group recognised an operating loss before amortisation, depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) of DKKm 18.7 (a profit of DKKm 60.6 and DKKm 15.6 ex. Senvion).
  • The Group recognised an operating loss (EBIT) of DKKm 33.5 (a profit of DKKm 47.2 and DKKm 2.2 ex. Senvion).
  • The loss before tax amounted to DKKm 30.5 (a profit of DKKm 46.6 and DKKm 1.9 ex. Senvion).
  • The Group recognised a loss for the period after tax of DKKm 23.6 (a profit of DKKm 33.4).
  • Roblon’s equity at 31 July 2021 stood at DKKm 214.1 (DKKm 247.2).
  • Cash flow from operations for the period was an outflow of DKKm 31.3 (an inflow of DKKm 65.3).

Guidance for full year 2020/21

In the interim financial statements for the first half of 2020/21, Management assessed that there was increased risk of time lags in order intake due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global raw materials shortages and logistical challenges. In the third quarter, these risks materialised even more severely than anticipated, and the Company expects the problems to persist in Q4 2020/21.

In the Composite product group, project sales have for some time been hit by timing uncertainties, several projects having been repeatedly postponed. This has meant that Roblon has not been able to estimate when orders would take effect, despite specific forecasts from customers. This will directly affect Management’s guidance for Q4 2020/21 as indicated below.

In the interim financial statements for H1 2020/21, Management lowered its full year 2020/21 revenue guidance to DKKm 240-260 (DKKm 254.6) from its earlier guidance of DKKm 260-280.

After Q1-Q3 2020/21, Management maintains its full year 2020/21 revenue guidance of DKKm 240-260.

In the interim financial statements for H1 2020/21, Management lowered its guidance to an EBITDA loss of DKKm 6-1 (a profit of DKKm 9.2 ex. Senvion) against a previously guided profit of DKKm 5-13, and a loss before tax of DKKm 26-21 (a loss of DKKm 8.4 ex. Senvion) against a previously guided loss of DKKm 19-11.

Based on the realised results for Q1-Q3 2020/21 combined with the above-mentioned expected unfavourable product mix in Q4 and the raw materials shortages, Management now guides an EBITDA loss of around DKKm 16 against a previously guided loss of DKKm 6-1, and a loss before tax of around DKKm 33 against the previously guided loss before tax of DKKm 26-21. Management expects an operating loss (EBIT) of around DKKm 36, with expected net financial items for Q4 of around DKKm 0.

Frederikshavn, 15 September 2021

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen         Lars Østergaard

Chairman of the Board        Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim report Q3 2020/21 Still challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Roblon lowers earnings guidance for 2020/21 Interim report for Q3 2020/21 (the period 1 November 2020 – 31 July 2021) The Board of Directors of Roblon A/S has today considered and approved the interim …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), to Present at the Emerging Growth ...
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
Emerging Markets Report: Making Inroads
Sera Prognostics Announces Publication of Health Economic Analysis Supporting PreTRM Test-and-Treat ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...