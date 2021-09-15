checkAd

RMS partners with Fulcrum Digital to deliver secure and scalable solutions in the Fintech Payments Space

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Merchant Services (RMS), a flexible payment solution for small businesses across the UK and Ireland, has partnered with Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform, and digital engineering services company. Fulcrum Digital will support RMS in its rapid digital transformation to deliver a superior digital customer experience and creating a diverse portfolio of technology-driven products and solutions for the payments industry.

The pandemic disrupted almost every sector, and businesses had to accelerate their digital transformation. To that end, RMS has prioritised faster response and unique digital experiences as part of its customer retention and acquisition strategy. RMS identified Fulcrum Digital as a technology partner to drive agility, product and technology innovation, and cost-effective yet personalized payment solutions for their customers.

Fulcrum Digital will leverage its more than two decades of fintech domain experience, real-time payments, alternate payments, acquirer integrations expertise, and industry-leading Centres of Excellence (COE) to empower RMS to become future-ready. Also, help RMS to deliver reliable and secure payment solutions for businesses across the UK and Ireland.

In addition to Fintech product engineering, Fulcrum Digital is supporting RMS in the vision of customer support excellence using the 24 x 7 x 365 global command centre and thereby providing customer service through an optimized cost model. Also, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) engagement will enable RMS to go to market-compliant ready.

Commenting on the partnership, Sharon Barton, COO, RMS, said, "The financial services industry is experiencing rapid change, and nowhere is that more evident than in the payments sector. Partly influenced by COVID, card transactions continue to grow and replace cash transactions everywhere. To meet increasing customer expectation in this space RMS is positioning itself as a customer champion, building products and services that really advance our customers' businesses. As a result, we are accelerating our product build and digital transformation and partnering with Fulcrum to deliver high quality product into a fast-paced and demanding marketplace."

Rohit Dixit, Head of Product Development, RMS, further added, "We needed a partner to help us shift to digital. Fulcrum Digital's extensive experience, highly engaged team, and delivery excellence, made them our preferred partner. We are already experiencing great results as an outcome." 

Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, "With a digital-first mindset, we are committed to providing unique and differentiated solutions to customers across the globe. We are delighted to partner with RMS and its leadership team in their mission to make customers' lives easier through flexible payment solutions. Combining our platform and digital engineering capabilities with RMS's strategic market approach has already led to significant value for this engagement. Together, we have a common goal of delivering world-class customer experience to the Fintech Payments industry."

About Retail Merchant Services:

Retail Merchant Services provide thousands of small to medium-sized businesses across the UK and Ireland with reliable, secure, and tech-driven payment solutions to help them accept card payments, grow their businesses, and retain more customers. Founded in 2007, the company was acquired in 2017 by TCV, one of the largest growth equity investors in the technology industry.

Retail Merchant Services supply a host of products and services to help small business owners, including credit and debit card machines with Same Day Settlement, EPOS systems, Merchant Cash Advance, Online Payment Gateways, Pay by Link & Virtual Terminals.

About Fulcrum Digital:

Fulcrum Digital is a leading business platform and digital engineering company. We partner with global companies from diverse industries: financial services, insurance, higher education, consumer products, food services and e-commerce.

Founded in 1999, Fulcrum Digital has 1300+ employees, empowering 100+ global clients from its facilities in the US, LATAM, Europe and India. With expertise in digital transformation, machine learning and emerging technologies, we offer a consulting-led, integrated suite of enterprise-grade software solutions.

