PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15 September 2021
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Federico Barredo Ardanza
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position / status
|Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services and Member of the Senior Management
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Befesa S.A.
|LEI
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
|
4. Details of the transaction(s)
|
Wertpapier
