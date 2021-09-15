checkAd

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

15.09.2021 / 11:02
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15 September 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Federico Barredo Ardanza
 
2. Reason for the notification
Position / status Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services and Member of the Senior Management
Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Befesa S.A.  
LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
