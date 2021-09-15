checkAd

Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2021 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15 September 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Federico Barredo Ardanza
 
2. Reason for the notification
Position / status Vice President of Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services and Member of the Senior Management
Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Befesa S.A.  
LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
Identification code7 LU1704650164
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume
€71.00 3,500
Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 3,500 shares  
- Price €71.00 per share
Date of the transaction 14 September 2021
Place of the transaction XETRA
 

 

Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com


Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
