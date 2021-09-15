Roblon Falls 3.5% After Guidance Cut; Sees Bigger Loss Than Previously Forecast Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 11:06 | 23 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 11:06 | (PLX AI) – Roblon shares were down 3.5% after the company cut its guidance for EBITDA and loss before tax. Now sees an EBITDA loss for the year of DKK 16 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 1-6 millionNow sees pretax loss of DKK … (PLX AI) – Roblon shares were down 3.5% after the company cut its guidance for EBITDA and loss before tax. Now sees an EBITDA loss for the year of DKK 16 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 1-6 millionNow sees pretax loss of DKK … (PLX AI) – Roblon shares were down 3.5% after the company cut its guidance for EBITDA and loss before tax.

Now sees an EBITDA loss for the year of DKK 16 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 1-6 million

Now sees pretax loss of DKK 33 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 21-26 million

EBIT loss is expected to be DKK 36 million

Project sales have for some time been hit by timing uncertainties, several projects having been repeatedly postponed, which has meant that Roblon has not been able to estimate when orders would take effect, despite specific forecasts from customers, the company said



