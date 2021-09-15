checkAd

Roblon Falls 3.5% After Guidance Cut; Sees Bigger Loss Than Previously Forecast

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 11:06  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Roblon shares were down 3.5% after the company cut its guidance for EBITDA and loss before tax. Now sees an EBITDA loss for the year of DKK 16 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 1-6 millionNow sees pretax loss of DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Roblon shares were down 3.5% after the company cut its guidance for EBITDA and loss before tax.
  • Now sees an EBITDA loss for the year of DKK 16 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 1-6 million
  • Now sees pretax loss of DKK 33 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 21-26 million
  • EBIT loss is expected to be DKK 36 million
  • Project sales have for some time been hit by timing uncertainties, several projects having been repeatedly postponed, which has meant that Roblon has not been able to estimate when orders would take effect, despite specific forecasts from customers, the company said


Roblon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roblon Falls 3.5% After Guidance Cut; Sees Bigger Loss Than Previously Forecast (PLX AI) – Roblon shares were down 3.5% after the company cut its guidance for EBITDA and loss before tax. Now sees an EBITDA loss for the year of DKK 16 million, bigger than the previously expected loss of DKK 1-6 millionNow sees pretax loss of DKK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Calliditas Says FDA Extends PDUFA Goal Date for Nefecon to Dec. 15
CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged
ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
Ørsted Names Neil O’Donovan CEO of Onshore Business
Aker Solutions Gets Norway Contracts With up to NOK 13 Billion Potential
PREVIEW: H&M Expected to Post 14-17% Sales Growth in Q3, Analysts Say
Compugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million