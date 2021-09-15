checkAd

JK Tech and Progress announce the recognition of JK Tech as the first Global System Integrator for Digital Transformation

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a next-generation digital transformation and IT services provider, has signed a strategic partnership with Progress, a leading provider of Application Development and Digital Experience technologies, to help enterprises in various verticals, redesign and innovate their business to meet their digital transformation goals.

The two companies joined hands to create innovatively personalized, easy to implement, secure, single-platform Progress solutions, with the aim to provide effective digital transformation services to their customers. These solutions are built on JK Tech's robust 4R modernization framework helping clients through the transformation journey to Value Realization. This partnership will focus on creating a future ready digital foundation, using the wide range of modernization strategies from Progress and JK Tech, starting from UX/UI updates to mobile, application development, digital experience, data connectivity, upgrades and more. JK Tech will also be leveraging the newly introduced Progress Sitefinity 14 Digital Experience Platform, which creates capabilities based on cognitive and data-driven insightsfor tailoring personalized digital experiences.

Commenting on the alliance, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, JK Tech, said, "JK Tech's 20+ years of experience with Progress, takes a new shape for our joint customer ecosystem.  As our customers envision modernization and digital transformation in their business, Progress with their product suite and JK Tech with our modernization framework will enable customers to achieve their time to market goals economically and efficiently. This partnership with Progress, will enable both our organizations to deliver customer collaborated innovation that drive operation efficiencies, increase revenue generation, manage risk, and enhance customer experience."

Yogesh Gupta, President and CEO at Progress said, "Progress and JK Tech have been collaborating for more than 27 years, and we are excited to announce this next chapter in our partnership. We are confident that JK Tech's Progress Centre of Excellence, combining 300+ consultants and solution enablers & accelerators, will help clients build and implement modern digital experiences."

JK Tech caters to enterprises with Progress consulting, application development & maintenance by providing seamless back-end technology, that ensures business processes continue to operate optimally in terms of the IT landscape and infrastructure. Having the latest new-age technologies that result in higher efficiency and productivity, JK Techensures the ultimate level of security, analytics and database administration services to Progress End Users and ISVs globally. JKTech's Progress Center of Excellence comprises of consultants having core competencies in implementation of Progress products including Corticon, Data Direct, OpenEdge, Pacific and other legacy versions of Progress. The consultants are also well equipped to build web and mobile apps using ProgressUI/UX Design Services, which is an elegant yet powerful toolset. The DXP market's latest addition, Sitefinity 14, will enable JK Tech to accelerate the digital transformation process for their customers and attain greater ROI at a shorter span of time.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. With a diverse global talent base, JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, insurance, and healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization & Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

About Progress Software Corporation

Progress Software Corporation (PSC) (www.progress.com) is a global software company that simplifies the development, deployment, and management of business applications on-premises or in the cloud, on any platform or device, to any data source, with enhanced performance, minimal IT complexity and low total cost of ownership.

