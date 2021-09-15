checkAd

CAV Solution sold World's first NFT Token Share

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Tallinn, Estonia (ots/PRNewswire) - Tehnopol Startup Incubators sold the world's
first NFT stock, backed by a percentage of the business

CAV Solution Ltd and Curitas Ventures AB signed a first ever Contract Note where
object of transfer is NFT Token No. 00001 representing a nondisclosed amount of
shares of in the start-up CAV Solution Ltd.

The investment amount and shares of the company being sold are kept
confidential, but both parties are very excited about the approach and trust
they have in partnership. The NFT token was auctioned out on the OpenSea
platform and got a lot of interest and attention.

The buyer was the Swedish VC, Curitas Ventures, led by Gerda Larsson. "We love
seeing innovative companies thinking outside the box when it comes to
fundraising and product development. CAV Solutions shows innovation in their way
of thinking, the way they create awareness around the product and the approach
in their financing round. We look forward to see what lies ahead," says Gerda
Larsson.

CAV Solution specialises in age verification service for customers. Startup has
developed an age verification module for vending machines. The module makes
operators more competitive with traditional retailers which have the ability for
an on-site clerk to check consumers' age.

"What's most important - the solution does not allow sales of age restricted
products to minors! It is a huge problem worldwide that children have a chance
to purchase health harming products," says CAV Solutions' CCO Juri Tarassenkov.

Possibilities of the module are not limited only to age verification, it can be
used as identity verification device for KYC compliance on the spot.

Verification is simple and consists of two steps - the customer looks into the
camera and puts the document in to the document tray. After which returns a
result that informs the verification was successful or not.

CAV Solution is one of the first start-ups that participated in Tehnopol Startup
Incubator's growth programme in Narva. The practical programme prepares
early-stage technology start-ups to become investment ready and connects them
with potential investors.

"The incubator played a crucial role in mentoring shareholders and supporting
with advice and experience. The programme lead, Olga Kurdovskaja, has been very
supportive," says BDO Dmitri Pimenov.

http://www.cav.ee/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158603/5020454
OTS: CAV Solution



