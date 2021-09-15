SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental services market size is expected to reach USD 554.5 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The marketing efforts to commercialize dental practices including education camps and online campaigns are contributing to the adoption of dental services. The rapid urbanization around the world, constant economic growth, and the rising disposable income of people have contributed to the relatively steady growth of the market. In addition, per capita consumption expenditure on healthcare services is likely to significantly increase in the coming years.