checkAd

Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 11:30  |   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and …

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Bencich will present at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Tuesday, September 21st at 3:45PM ET.

Additionally, Mr. Bencich will participate in Maxim Group's Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference during the "Addiction" panel on Wednesday, September 22nd at 9:00AM ET.

Additional information about the upcoming events can be accessed by visiting http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline 
Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide, and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.[1][2] More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2 Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

Achieve recently announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 ORCA-2 clinical trial, evaluating cytisinicline as a treatment for combustible cigarette cessation. Topline results from the ORCA-2 trial are expected in the first half of 2022. For more information on Achieve Life Sciences and cytisinicline please visit www.achievelifesciences.com.

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver
Glenn.Silver@Finnpartners.com
(646) 871-8485

Investor Relations Contact 
Jason Wong 
jwong@bplifescience.com 
(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

[1] World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

[2] U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

SOURCE: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663394/Achieve-Life-Sciences-to-Participate ...

Achieve Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Celebrity Chef Richard Blais Joins Home Bistro’s Fresh Meal Delivery Platform
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate
SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion ...
Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Achieve Life Sciences Announces Presentation of Cytisinicline Data at the 21st Annual Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT-E) Virtual Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
Accesswire | Analysen