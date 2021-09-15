checkAd

Wallbox Launches Eco-Smart, An Energy Management Feature Designed To Increase The Use Of Renewable Energy In The Home

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 11:29  |  29   |   |   

Eco-Smart allows Wallbox users to charge their electric vehicle with solar or wind energy at home. This embedded smart feature is now available in all European countries, Australia, and Latin America, and is coming soon to the US.

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, launches Eco-Smart, the company's first energy management feature specifically designed to charge with clean energy at home. Users are now able to maximize their clean energy consumption, as well as improve their return on investment on solar panels or other clean energy generating installations.

Wallbox Chargers Logo

With Eco-Smart, Wallbox joins just a handful of charging manufacturers in Europe who currently enable EV charging with self-generated clean energy. The launch of Eco-Smart comes just one week after the company unveiled Sirius, its innovative energy management system designed to maximise renewable energy for commercial spaces, and further expands the company's portfolio of green energy management solutions.

"We know that EV drivers are significantly more likely to have solar panels installed at their homes, so it was important to innovate in a way that would support the needs and goals of our users." said Eduard Castañeda, CPO and co-founder of Wallbox. "Eco-Smart will further accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation by allowing EV drivers  to use renewable energy in the smartest and most efficient way possible."

Eco-Smart is controlled through the company's proprietary app, myWallbox, and can be accessed by all users for free. The new feature, which is now available throughout Europe, Australia, and Latin America, and soon to be available in the U.S, also ensures greater control and flexibility with two modes to choose from;

  • Full-Green mode uses exclusively green energy to charge a car, detecting when there is enough surplus green energy available at the home to meet the minimum requirements needed to power an EV. Only when these requirements are met will the EV begin charging, ensuring that every charge is 100% green.
  • Eco mode minimizes the use of grid power while charging the EV by utilizing any surplus green energy available. The software detects the green energy that is not being used elsewhere in a home in real-time and mixes it with energy from the grid to ensure an efficient charge.

Eco-Smart now comes standard with Pulsar Plus, Wallbox's best-selling charger, and Copper SB and requires connection to a compatible energy meter.

ABOUT WALLBOX
Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610701/Wallbox__Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wallbox Launches Eco-Smart, An Energy Management Feature Designed To Increase The Use Of Renewable Energy In The Home Eco-Smart allows Wallbox users to charge their electric vehicle with solar or wind energy at home. This embedded smart feature is now available in all European countries, Australia, and Latin America, and is coming soon to the US. BARCELONA, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
10,000 green hydrogen generators per month: groundbreaking for Enapter electrolyser mass production in North Rhine-Westphalia
Digital Media -- The Next Generation: AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive ...
Planful Announces Newest Addition to Predict Suite of Native AI/ML Applications, Predict: Projections
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter
Food Logistics Service Provider, Farm Trans, Streamlines and Accelerates European Supply Chain with ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...