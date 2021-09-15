Friendable Kicks Off First Phase of Brand Awareness Campaigns for Its Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform

The Company’s Fan Pass livestream artist platform has begun delivering its brand messaging and artist/fan offerings with the release of two radio spot productions, featuring 15- and 30-second versions of the Fan Pass brand messaging. This initial campaign is aimed at delivering the Company’s brand messaging to artists as well as to global fans and music lovers who are engaged in the ongoing search and discovery of new artists and music.

Fan Pass has released 15- and 30-second radio spots to air on Spotify and other programmatic networks

“Following the release of our all-new version 2.0 of the Fan Pass platform, we have now taken the necessary steps to ensure our platform is stable, our service offerings are sound, and the support tools are in place to provide a superior experience for both artists and fans. Now, it’s time to begin promoting our brand and mission with the release of these two radio spots, which are just beginning to run on various networks, including Spotify,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“This is only the first step of our digital campaign – something the Company has been preparing for in order to begin promoting and scaling. Having a foundation of brand awareness – prior to specific and direct artist or fan acquisition campaigns – is part of our overall strategy. It’s much more impactful to begin generating buzz with some spot-driven messaging as we prepare to come behind this initial rollout with direct digital media, social influencer and general online advertising campaigns designed to target artist and fan acquisitions/sign-ups. Additionally, we believe a public relations outreach strategy (also in the works) will enhance our multi-phased approach to getting Fan Pass known,” concluded Rositano, Jr.

Listen to Each Radio Spot Via the Link Below:

15- and 30 Second Radio/Promotional Spots - https://soundcloud.com/user-918854546

To Support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.