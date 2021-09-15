RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2015238269
|Coupon, spread
|0.708
|Maturity
|2024-06-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|
-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
-
|Number of bids
|
-
|Number of accepted bids
|
-
|Average yield, DM
|
-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|
-
|Highest yield, DM
|
-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2157500351
|Coupon, spread
|0.471
|Maturity
|2022-04-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|
-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-15
|Name
|HUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER
|Isin
|SE0013882529
|Coupon, spread
|
1.116
|Maturity
|2025-09-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|
-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
-
|Number of bids
|
-
|Number of accepted bids
|
-
|Average yield, DM
|
-
