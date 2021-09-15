RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.09.2021, 11:30 | 33 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-09-15 Name AKADEMISKA HUS Isin XS2015238269 Coupon, spread 0.708 Maturity 2024-06-20 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln -

Volume bought, SEK mln -

Number of bids -

Number of accepted bids -

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, %

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-09-15 Name AKADEMISKA HUS Isin XS2157500351 Coupon, spread 0.471 Maturity 2022-04-17 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln -

Volume bought, SEK mln -

Number of bids - Number of accepted bids - Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-09-15 Name HUMLEGARDEN FASTIGHETER Isin SE0013882529 Coupon, spread 1.116

Maturity 2025-09-22 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln -

Volume bought, SEK mln -

Number of bids -

Number of accepted bids -

Average yield, DM - Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





