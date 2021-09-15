Partner Relationship Management Market Size Worth $180.01 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global partner relationship management market size is expected to reach USD 180.01 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.2%, from 2021 to 2028, as per the new research conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The need to control the functional relationship between external partner channels and organizations and emphasis on reducing channel management costs and enhancing partner communication are the major factors supporting the overall market growth.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The training and consultation segment is expected to dominate the PRM market due to a surge in the adoption of consulting services globally. The segment is expected to reach USD 35.38 billion by 2028
- The service segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period
- The cloud deployment segment led the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The cloud segment is anticipated to reach USD 93.71 billion by 2028
- The IT and telecom segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for technological innovations in various sectors namely BFSI, and telecom
- North America is projected to account for the majority share of the market over the forecast period. The region is anticipated to reach USD 68.3 billion by 2028. The rapid adoption of technological innovations and the presence of various prominent players in the region are some of the major drivers of the market growth in this region
- Some of the prominent industry participants include Salesforce.com, Inc.; Allbound Inc.; Channeltivity; and Zinfi Technologies Inc.
Read 120 page market research report, "Partner Relationship Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Service (Managed Service, Training & Consultation), By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
