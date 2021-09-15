SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global partner relationship management market size is expected to reach USD 180.01 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.2%, from 2021 to 2028, as per the new research conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The need to control the functional relationship between external partner channels and organizations and emphasis on reducing channel management costs and enhancing partner communication are the major factors supporting the overall market growth.