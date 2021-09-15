checkAd

Brenntag Gives Back Gains as Guidance Upgrade Just Marginally Above Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 11:50  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said. Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR …

  • (PLX AI) – Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said.
  • Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously
  • At mid-point, the new outlook is only 1% above consensus of 1,260-1,280 million
  • Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock to EUR 98 from EUR 96, reiterating buy
Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brenntag Gives Back Gains as Guidance Upgrade Just Marginally Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said. Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Calliditas Says FDA Extends PDUFA Goal Date for Nefecon to Dec. 15
Ørsted Names Neil O’Donovan CEO of Onshore Business
CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged
ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
Aker Solutions Gets Norway Contracts With up to NOK 13 Billion Potential
Compugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:25 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Dax-Neulinge wie HelloFresh und Zalando schwächeln
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:08 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Wenig Bewegung im frühen Handel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10:02 UhrBrenntag: Ein außergewöhnliches Marktumfeld
4investors | Kommentare
09:58 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft Brenntag auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09:45 UhrMarktüberblick: Brenntag erfreut nachbörslich
SG Zertifikate | Marktberichte
Anzeige
09:07 UhrWARBURG RESEARCH stuft Brenntag auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08:52 UhrBAADER BANK stuft Brenntag auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
08:43 UhrBrenntag setzt die Prognose für 2021 nach oben
4investors | Kommentare
08:35 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Brenntag vorbörslich gefragt wegen erneut erhöhter Prognose
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:23 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Etwas schwächer erwartet - Chinadaten belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte