Brenntag Gives Back Gains as Guidance Upgrade Just Marginally Above Consensus
- Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously
- At mid-point, the new outlook is only 1% above consensus of 1,260-1,280 million
- Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock to EUR 98 from EUR 96, reiterating buy
