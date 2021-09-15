Brenntag Gives Back Gains as Guidance Upgrade Just Marginally Above Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 11:50 | 28 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 11:50 | (PLX AI) – Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said. Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR … (PLX AI) – Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said. Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR … (PLX AI) – Brenntag shares gave back their early gains and dipped into red as last night's guidance upgrade only marginally topped consensus, traders said.

Brenntag yesterday issued a new outlook of FY EBITDA EUR 1,260-1,320 million, up from EUR 1,160-1,260 million previously

At mid-point, the new outlook is only 1% above consensus of 1,260-1,280 million

Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock to EUR 98 from EUR 96, reiterating buy Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Brenntag Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer