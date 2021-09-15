Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. New results reported today significantly expand nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-02.
Highlights:
- Broad near-surface nickel mineralization, starting at less than 30 metres below surface
- 1.09% Nickel over 21.65 metres including recently reported high-grade lower portion grading 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres in hole LAP21-02 (see NR August 31, 2021)
- Initial phase of drilling at Lappvattnet expanded to 15 holes
Results Table:
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Ni %
|
Cu %
|
Co %
|
PGEs (g/t)
|
LAP21-02
|
28.00
|
49.65
|
21.65
|
1.09
|
0.21
|
0.02
|
0.28
|
#
|
45.40
|
49.65
|
4.25
|
3.19
|
0.37
|
0.07
|
0.21
|
#
|
45.40
|
46.50
|
1.10
|
5.05
|
0.17
