checkAd

Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. New results reported today significantly expand nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-02.

Highlights:

  • Broad near-surface nickel mineralization, starting at less than 30 metres below surface
  • 1.09% Nickel over 21.65 metres including recently reported high-grade lower portion grading 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres in hole LAP21-02 (see NR August 31, 2021)
  • Initial phase of drilling at Lappvattnet expanded to 15 holes

Results Table:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Ni %

Cu %

Co %

PGEs (g/t)

LAP21-02

28.00

49.65

21.65

1.09

0.21

0.02

0.28

#

45.40

49.65

4.25

3.19

0.37

0.07

0.21

#

45.40

46.50

1.10

5.05

0.17

Seite 1 von 5
Gungnir Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Schafft kanad. Rohstoff- spezi GUG den Durchbruch mit seinen BAT- metallen in sweden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Celebrity Chef Richard Blais Joins Home Bistro’s Fresh Meal Delivery Platform
Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare Surpass $7.8 Million Revenue Run Rate
Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21DGAP-News: Gungnir Announces Closing of Private Placement
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Gungnir Announces Closing of Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21DGAP-News: Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Gungnir Drills 7.38% Nickel Within 4.25 Metres Grading 3.19% Nickel
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Accesswire | Analysen