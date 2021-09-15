checkAd

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSUs"), the Company has granted 250,000 stock options and 700,000 RSUs to certain officers and employees of the Company, exercisable and issuable for up to 950,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The stock options are exercisable at $0.22 per Common Share for a period of three years. The RSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Common Share for each RSU granted. Each of the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan were last approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on November 18, 2020.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is a gold exploration and development company and has distinguished itself as a leading exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland and its Victorian gold properties in Australia.

Mawson's flagship is the 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project, located just south of the Arctic Circle in Finnish Lapland. At Rajapalot the Company has made a significant greenfield discovery and on 26 August 2021 published an updated Inferred Mineral Resource. The updated resource estimation was completed by Eemeli Rantala, AFRY - P.Geo, Ville-Matti Seppä, AFRY - EurGeol of Finland and Craig Brown, Mining Associates Pty Ltd - FAusIMM of Australia. All authors are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report - Rajapalot Property" and is available under Mawson's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Mawson's website at www.mawsongold.com

The August 2021 base case open pit and underground constrained Inferred Mineral Resource was estimated at 10,907,000 tonnes @ 2.5 g/t gold ("Au"), 443 ppm cobalt ("Co"), which equates to 3.0 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") for 887,000 ounces ("oz") Au or 1,041,980 oz AuEq. The AuEq value was calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1005) and using a gold price of US$1,590 per ounce and a cobalt price of US$23.07/lb. Mineral Resources are stated at a 0.3 g/t AuEq open pit cut-off and 1.1 g/t AuEq underground cut-off from five block models comprising 8 prospects.

