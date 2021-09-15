DGAP-News Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result
Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. New results reported today significantly expand nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-02.
Highlights:
- Broad near-surface nickel mineralization, starting at less than 30 metres below surface
- 1.09% Nickel over 21.65 metres including recently reported high-grade lower portion grading 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres in hole LAP21-02 (see NR August 31, 2021)
- Initial phase of drilling at Lappvattnet expanded to 15 holes
Results Table:
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ni %
|Cu %
|Co %
|PGEs (g/t)
|LAP21-02
|28.00
|49.65
|21.65
|1.09
|0.21
|0.02
|0.28
|#
|45.40
|49.65
|4.25
|3.19
|0.37
|0.07
|0.21
|#
|45.40
|46.50
|1.10
|5.05
|0.17
|0.11
|0.25
|#
|48.15
|49.65
|1.50
|4.25
|0.13
|0.09
|0.19
|#
|48.15
|48.40
|0.25
|7.38
|0.07
|0.13
|0.21
|PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au)
|# Previously reported (NR August 31, 2021)
Seventeen additional assay results were received from core in hole LAP21-02 above previously reported high-grade nickel results. New assays are from host rock peridotite containing disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite from 28 to 45 metres down hole. Nickel values range from 0.37 to 1.83% Ni with up to 0.72 g/t PGEs, with all individual samples over a core length of one metre.
Wertpapier
