Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 21.65 Metres of 1.09% Nickel at Lappvattnet 15.09.2021 / 12:00

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to report a wide interval of nickel mineralization from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. New results reported today significantly expand nickel mineralization in hole LAP21-02.

Highlights:

- Broad near-surface nickel mineralization, starting at less than 30 metres below surface

- 1.09% Nickel over 21.65 metres including recently reported high-grade lower portion grading 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres in hole LAP21-02 (see NR August 31, 2021)

- Initial phase of drilling at Lappvattnet expanded to 15 holes

Results Table:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t) LAP21-02 28.00 49.65 21.65 1.09 0.21 0.02 0.28 # 45.40 49.65 4.25 3.19 0.37 0.07 0.21 # 45.40 46.50 1.10 5.05 0.17 0.11 0.25 # 48.15 49.65 1.50 4.25 0.13 0.09 0.19 # 48.15 48.40 0.25 7.38 0.07 0.13 0.21 PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) # Previously reported (NR August 31, 2021)

Seventeen additional assay results were received from core in hole LAP21-02 above previously reported high-grade nickel results. New assays are from host rock peridotite containing disseminated and blebby pyrrhotite from 28 to 45 metres down hole. Nickel values range from 0.37 to 1.83% Ni with up to 0.72 g/t PGEs, with all individual samples over a core length of one metre.