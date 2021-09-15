checkAd

Code Names Expert Channel Marketing Manager to Expand EMEA Partner Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced Hilde De Bisschop has joined the company as a Senior Channel Marketing Manager.

Hilde De Bisschop has joined Code Corporation as a Senior Channel Marketing Manager to expand EMEA channel partner growth. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hilde is a highly talented industry veteran with an extensive track record in building and growing successful channel programs,” said Kent Hansen, CEO of Code Corporation. “We look forward to working with her to leverage the foundation of our successful North American channel program and expand with a new EMEA program that specifically meets and respects the regional market behaviors to support the business needs of regional partners.”

De Bisschop has spent the majority of her career working with barcode scanning technology companies. This has primed her for a new leadership role at Code, where she is heading up the channel marketing department and preparing for the launch of the company’s first EMEA Partner Program in Q4 of 2021.

Prior to Code, De Bisschop was at Honeywell where she was responsible for the EMEA channel program and integrations of programs following multiple acquisitions. She also served as Group Senior Channel Marketing Manager at Datalogic where she was responsible to create and implement all aspects of the Datalogic’s worldwide channel program.

She is based in Luxembourg. Outside the office, she is a mother of three, a passionate reader and has two dogs, an Australian Shepherd & Australian Jack Russell Terrier.

About Code Corporation

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) owned companies. For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

