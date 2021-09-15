checkAd

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of Patrick M. Shanahan to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU, ZNTE, ZNTEW) (the “Company” or “Zanite”) today announced the appointment of Patrick M. Shanahan to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Shanahan will serve as an independent Class III director, effective immediately. The terms of Zanite’s Class III directors extend to the Company’s third annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Shanahan will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Mr. Shanahan will replace Gerard DeMuro on the Board. Mr. DeMuro is stepping down to focus his efforts on another business opportunity. In addition to Mr. Shanahan, Zanite’s Board and its advisors are comprised of Kenneth Ricci, Steven Rosen, Michael Rossi, Larry Flynn, Ronald Sugar and John Veihmeyer.

“On behalf of Zanite, we thank Gerard DeMuro for his many contributions during his tenure as a director. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Shanahan to the Board,” said Zanite’s Co-CEO Steven Rosen. “We are confident Zanite and our stockholders will benefit from Mr. Shanahan’s many years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry and his proven track record as an executive leader.”

About Mr. Patrick M. Shanahan

Patrick M. Shanahan served as the 33rd United States Deputy Secretary of Defense from July 19, 2017 until Jan. 1, 2019. He served as Acting Secretary of Defense from January 1, 2019 to June 23, 2019.

During his time at the Department of Defense, Mr. Shanahan helped lead the development of several key policies and strategies, including the 2018 National Defense Strategy, 2018 Department of Defense Cyber Strategy, 2018 Cyber Posture Review, 2018 Nuclear Posture Review and 2019 Missile Defense Review. He was a champion of digital and technological advancement for the department, spearheading modernization in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (“AI”), cloud computing and command, control and communication. In June 2018, Mr. Shanahan established the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (“JAIC”) and published the Department of Defense’s AI Strategy. In addition, Mr. Shanahan launched two National Mission Initiatives: Predictive maintenance and humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Mr. Shanahan previously served as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Operations, of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) (“Boeing”). A Washington state native, Mr. Shanahan joined Boeing in 1986 and spent more than three decades with the company. He previously held several senior positions with the company, including: Senior Vice President of Commercial Airplane Programs, managing profit and loss for the 737, 747, 767, 777 and 787 aircraft programs and the operations at Boeing's principal manufacturing sites; as Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Dreamliner, leading the program during a critical development period; Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Missile Defense Systems, overseeing the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, Airborne Laser and Advanced Tactical Laser; and Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Rotorcraft Systems, overseeing the Apache, Chinook and Osprey.

Mr. Shanahan is a National Academy of Engineering Member, Royal Aeronautical Society Fellow, Society of Manufacturing Engineers Fellow and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Associate Fellow. He served as a regent of the University of Washington, including as chair. Mr. Shanahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington and advanced degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology including a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

About Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on companies in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility and emerging technologies industries.

Zanite Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of Patrick M. Shanahan to its Board of Directors Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU, ZNTE, ZNTEW) (the “Company” or “Zanite”) today announced the appointment of Patrick M. Shanahan to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Mr. Shanahan will serve as an independent Class III director, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering