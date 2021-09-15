FAT Brands Inc. Announces Pricing of $250 Million Whole Business Securitization Transaction

Proceeds to Finance Acquisition of Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain



Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic restaurant brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Round Table Pizza and eleven other concepts, today announced that it has priced an offering of $250,000,000 of its FATTP Series 2021-1 Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes (the “Notes”). This transaction has been structured as a whole business securitization through FAT Brands Twin Peaks Royalty I, LLC and is FAT Brands’ fifth securitization transaction. The net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Twin Peaks restaurant chain from Garnett Station Partners, and the Notes will be secured by the acquired assets. The Notes were priced with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 8.00% per annum.