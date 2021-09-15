checkAd

Solstice Gold Announces Transformative Acquisition of Extensive Portfolio of Royalty and Property Interests in Ontario and Quebec

Announces Concurrent C$2.5MM Financing and Early Exercise of Warrants for C$1.64MM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have executed a purchase agreement (the “Transaction”) to acquire a portfolio of royalty and property interests (the "Portfolio") from a group of vendors including renowned Canadian prospector and entrepreneur Perry English who has amongst other successes unrelated to this transaction vended the claims to Great Bear Resources that today comprise part of the Dixie Project in Red Lake, Ontario. This sale will be consummated through his company 1544230 Ontario Inc., along with his business partner Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and its principals (collectively, with Perry English, the “Vendors”) for a cash purchase price of C$3.8 million and 400,000 common shares of Solstice. C$235,000 cash has already been paid as a deposit to the Vendors. Key highlights are summarized below:

Acquisition Details

  • Acquisition is expected to be fully funded from proceeds of concurrent financing and early exercise of existing warrants of the Company.
  • The Portfolio consists of royalty and property interests in 86 projects, including:
  • 45 projects that are currently under option to third parties, of which 42 include provision for net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty interests (subject to exercise of the options)
  • 10 stand-alone NSR royalty interests
  • 30 additional 100 percent owned properties available for option or sale.
  • Buyout of our RLX project including its NSR royalty.

Deal Highlights

  • Nominal Cash and Share Payments due to Solstice from the 45 projects currently under option to 3rd parties totaling C$3.9MM (Table 1).
  • Subject to the exercise of the underlying options, Solstice will retain 42 royalties on the optioned properties and is acquiring 10 existing NSR royalties in this acquisition for a total of 52 newly acquired stand alone NSR royalties.
  • Solstice plans to offer to sell or option a 100% interest in each of the remaining 30 properties either in separate or packaged deals. If consummated, these additional option agreements will generate cash and share payments along with additional NSR royalties to be generated that will be 100% owned by Solstice on closing, further enhancing the potential returns on this acquisition.
  • Following pay back, Solstice will have an extensive royalty portfolio at zero cost. Subject to the exercise of the underlying options, Solstice will have acquired 52 royalties as part of the Transaction and this will potentially increase by up to 30 projects if new options agreements are entered into.
  • Solstice ‘buys-back’ as part of the deal its own Red Lake Extension (RLX) option in Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, which will become 100% owned and royalty-free. Solstice is currently carrying out expanded surveys at RLX which will lead to drill targeting in the latter part of 2021. Formerly, the RLX royalty was 1.5%, of which a 1% could be purchased by Solstice for C$1.5 MM with a 0.5% NSR royalty remaining in perpetuity in favour of the vendors.
