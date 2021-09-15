Solstice Gold Announces Transformative Acquisition of Extensive Portfolio of Royalty and Property Interests in Ontario and Quebec

Announces Concurrent C$2.5MM Financing and Early Exercise of Warrants for C$1.64MM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have executed a purchase agreement (the “Transaction”) to acquire a portfolio of royalty and property interests (the "Portfolio") from a group of vendors including renowned Canadian prospector and entrepreneur Perry English who has amongst other successes unrelated to this transaction vended the claims to Great Bear Resources that today comprise part of the Dixie Project in Red Lake, Ontario. This sale will be consummated through his company 1544230 Ontario Inc., along with his business partner Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and its principals (collectively, with Perry English, the “Vendors”) for a cash purchase price of C$3.8 million and 400,000 common shares of Solstice. C$235,000 cash has already been paid as a deposit to the Vendors. Key highlights are summarized below:

