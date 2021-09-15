FOBI Releases the Next Generation of its Proprietary IoT Device, Fobi 3.0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is excited to announce the launch of the next generation of the company’s proprietary IoT hardware device, Fobi 3.0.

Fobi 3.0 will provide a significant upgrade from the company's original Fobi device. Fobi 3.0 is set to provide an out of the box, plug and play solution that is not dependant on any IT integration, and with an all-new design it will be the first of its kind to provide the ability to connect and consolidate all existing peripherals in a typical retail environment such as POS (Point of Sale systems), receipt printers, and barcode scanners.

FOBI SECURES CRITICAL CHIP COMPONENTS AMIDST GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION

In light of the current global supply chain shortages, tech companies like Voltera and auto companies like Ford are being forced to limit and delay the production of their products, significantly impacting their revenues and profitability. In contrast to the current global supply chain issues that companies like these are facing, Fobi’s strategic foresight, and engineering ingenuity with the all-new board design and architecture of the new Fobi 3.0 device mean that Fobi’s engineering team has successfully been able to secure key chip components and increase inventory levels needed to support current and execute future business opportunities. The company is now extremely well-equipped in its final preparations for large-scale rollouts which are expected before year-end.

Tamer Shafik, CTO of Fobi stated: “Our Engineering team has taken the current global supply chain issues very seriously, and as such we have been strategically planning to offset and mitigate any potential disruption in the delivery to our clients by securing various critical parts, in conjunction with redesigning our Fobi 3.0 device to best meet current global parts availability. We are now extremely well-positioned to meet the upcoming needs of our expected near-term roll outs thanks to our current levels of inventory. Our innovation, ingenuity, and our ability to ‘design for availability’ positions us extremely well to deliver the highest level of value to our current partners and customers as well as to now continue to deliver our Fobi 3.0 devices at global scale.”