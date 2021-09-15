checkAd

Mannkind Corporation Participating at Upcoming Conferences

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating at upcoming conferences. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD.

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:55 pm – 3:35 pm (ET)
  • 2021 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference – Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:20 am – 11:50 am (ET)

Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentations from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

