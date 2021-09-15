Mannkind Corporation Participating at Upcoming Conferences

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating at upcoming conferences. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD.



Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:55 pm – 3:35 pm (ET)

2021 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference – Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:20 am – 11:50 am (ET)

Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentations from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days following the live presentation.