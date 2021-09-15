checkAd

CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 12:04  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previouslyOutlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR …

  • (PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previously
  • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR 65-90 million previously
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 105-135 million vs EUR 105-135 million previously
  • Q2 revenue EUR 249.2 million, up from EUR 228.5 million last year
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 23.3 million, down from EUR 42.6 million last year
  • Says main reason for the improved revenue and earnings expectation is the significant increase in ethanol sales prices
  • The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand


CropEnergies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises (PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previouslyOutlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Calliditas Says FDA Extends PDUFA Goal Date for Nefecon to Dec. 15
Ørsted Names Neil O’Donovan CEO of Onshore Business
CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged
ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
Aker Solutions Gets Norway Contracts With up to NOK 13 Billion Potential
Compugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Wochenausgabe: Trugschlüsse und Irrtümer als Investmentchance
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
07.09.21LYNX: Bei CropEnergies könnte was gehen
LYNX Analysen | Analysen