CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises
- (PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previously
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR 65-90 million previously
- Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 105-135 million vs EUR 105-135 million previously
- Q2 revenue EUR 249.2 million, up from EUR 228.5 million last year
- Q2 EBIT EUR 23.3 million, down from EUR 42.6 million last year
- Says main reason for the improved revenue and earnings expectation is the significant increase in ethanol sales prices
- The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand
