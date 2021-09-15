CropEnergies Raises Outlook for Full Year as Q2 Revenue Rises Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 12:04 | 30 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 12:04 | (PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previouslyOutlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR … (PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previouslyOutlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR … (PLX AI) – CropEnergies with better outlook for financial year 2021/22, says 2nd quarter with higher revenues and decrease in earnings.

Outlook FY revenue EUR 970-1,010 million vs EUR 925-975 million previously

Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-90 million vs EUR 65-90 million previously

Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 105-135 million vs EUR 105-135 million previously

Q2 revenue EUR 249.2 million, up from EUR 228.5 million last year

Q2 EBIT EUR 23.3 million, down from EUR 42.6 million last year

Says main reason for the improved revenue and earnings expectation is the significant increase in ethanol sales prices

The introduction of E10 in Sweden in August 2021 and in the UK in September 2021 has recently led to higher demand



