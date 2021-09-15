checkAd

HAI ROBOTICS teams up with Savoye to boost smart warehousing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 12:25  |   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehousing logistics, is pairing up with France-based global logistics solutions engineering company Savoye to make its cutting-edge warehousing technology to reach a broader community in the supply chain in Europe and beyond. The partnership will open a new chapter in HAI ROBOTICS's overseas foray by harnessing the unique advantages of both parties. 

HAI ROBOTICS launched the earliest ACR system HAIPICK in 2015 and has made it a commercial success with a slew of customer recognition. The HAIPICK robot has stood out from similar mobile robots with the ability to carry cartons as well as individual totes and to bring multiple cases to pickers or conveyors in one movement.

HAIPICK ACR system uses autonomous order-picking robots that pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 5 to 7 meters high and are able to carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. The solution works in cold environments down to -10 °C.

"We believe that leveraging HAIPICK solution with Savoye's expertise in supply chain and warehouse automation, this partnership will provide a set of unique opportunities for both of us. We are excited to partner with Savoye, and we are eager to explore this partnership to its full potential," said Kane Luo, Vice President of Sales from HAI ROBOTICS.

Savoye has extensive networks of global customers and been widely recognized for the shuttle-based X-PTS storage solution. 

Laurent Bollereau, Strategy and Solutions Engineering Director from Savoye, said of the HAIPICK solution based on HAI ROBOTICS robots, as "perfectly suited to smaller flow contexts."

"The partnership with HAI ROBOTICS allows us to ideally complement our own range of solutions for goods-to-person order preparation. Indeed, our X-PTS technology is more particularly relevant to meet high-performance needs and large volumes of orders to be processed," he said.

The HAIPICK system is seeing a fast-expanding global presence in the warehousing logistics sector. In the latest episode, the HAIPICK solution was deployed to handle picking and dispatch orders at Australia's biggest online book retailer Booktopia's 14,000sqm distribution center at Lidcombe, New South Wales, boosting its efficiency by 800%.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of autonomous case-handling (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind. It can help realize warehouse automation in just a week, increase storage density by 80-130%, and improve staffs' work efficiency by 3-4 times. The HAIPICK solution has been applied in sectors of e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, among others.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS now has over 1,000 staff with branch offices in Hongkong, Japan, Singapore, US and the Netherlands, serving clients from over 30 countries and regions.

In March 2021, HAI ROBOTICS secured a series B+ funding of $15M.

About Savoye

A world leader in the design, manufacture (Europe and USA) and integration of intralogistics machines and automated-robotic systems and the publishing of Supply Chain Execution software solutions, Savoye offers a complete range of solutions meeting the needs of logistics organizations, from the simplest to the most complex, serving SMEs and large accounts.

Savoye has a huge portfolio of solutions across 40 countries that combine hardware and software according to customer needs such as manual, semi-mechanized, mechanized, highly automated or robotic installations.

HAIPICK robots

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624972/Savoye_HAI_ROBOTICS.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624973/HAIPICK_ROBOT_HAI_ROBOTICS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576391/logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HAI ROBOTICS teams up with Savoye to boost smart warehousing SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehousing logistics, is pairing up with France-based global logistics solutions engineering company Savoye to make …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
10,000 green hydrogen generators per month: groundbreaking for Enapter electrolyser mass production in North Rhine-Westphalia
Digital Media -- The Next Generation: AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce
Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled ...
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive ...
Planful Announces Newest Addition to Predict Suite of Native AI/ML Applications, Predict: Projections
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter
Food Logistics Service Provider, Farm Trans, Streamlines and Accelerates European Supply Chain with ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...