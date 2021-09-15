checkAd

Charah Solutions Receives Seven Employee Safety Awards from North Carolina Department of Labor

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has received a total of seven prestigious safety awards from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) for an outstanding record of employee safety in 2020. This is the ninth year that Charah Solutions has been recognized by the NCDOL for its safety record.

Charah Solutions has been recognized for its safety record for the following projects:

  • Duke Energy's Roxboro Steam Plant in Roxboro, North Carolina for the ninth time;
  • Duke Energy's Cliffside Steam Station in Shelby, North Carolina for the eighth time;
  • Duke Energy's Marshall Steam Station in Catawba County, North Carolina for the eighth time;
  • Duke Energy's Allen Steam Station in Gaston County, North Carolina for the seventh time;
  • Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, North Carolina for the sixth time;
  • Charah Solutions' structural fill project at the Brickhaven Mine in Chatham County, North Carolina for the fifth time; and
  • Duke Energy's Mayo Power Station in Roxboro, North Carolina for the first time.

This annual awards program, run by the NCDOL, recognizes private and public companies that achieve and maintain a high level of safety. All Charah Solutions sites received a Gold-level Certificate of Safety Achievement, the state's highest safety award, in recognition of the Company's outstanding on-the-job safety and health efforts and the promotion of safe working conditions in 2020. The Gold Award is based on a days away, restricted or transferred (DART) rate that is at least 50 percent below the statewide rate for the industry.

Charah Solutions is an industry-leader in safety excellence with a 2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.36 with no lost time or restricted time injuries and an impressive three-year average Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of less than 0.7.

"We are honored to continue to receive these important awards from the North Carolina Department of Labor in recognition of our commitment to safety," said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. "At Charah Solutions, Safety is a core value and integral to our culture. We are always exploring new ways to improve our worksites and our employees' attention to safety. Congratulations to our outstanding team members at all seven sites on receiving these important NCDOL awards."

