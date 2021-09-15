iPharma Inhalation Labs Now Supporting GMP Drug/Device Release Testing for Pulmonary Clinical Phase 1 & 2 Studies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / iPharma Labs, Inc. ("iPharma"), a privately-held contract development research organization (CDRO) specializing in inhalation pharmaceutical development services, announced today the …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / iPharma Labs, Inc. ("iPharma"), a privately-held contract development research organization (CDRO) specializing in inhalation pharmaceutical development services, announced today the implementation of GMP services for release testing for inhalation clinical trials (phase 1 - 2). This achievement is important for the continued successful growth of iPharma.

"Thanks to Truc Le, our Chief Compliance Officer, we have advanced our GMP capabilities and are excited that we can now offer release testing for early-stage clinical trials. It's more efficient and effective for our clients to continue working with iPharma through clinical development, so we're gratified that we can offer this continuity to help bring innovative inhalation products to market." - Dr. Keith Ung - iPharma CEO/CTO, Director and co-founder.