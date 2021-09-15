checkAd

Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's Gaspard Nord Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Kintavar Exploration Inc.'s (TSXV:KTR) Gaspard Nord mineral property. Located in the Chapais- Chibougamau gold- copper camp, the Gaspard Nord property ties onto the northern part of Northern Superior's large, 100% owned Lac Surprise mineral property (Figure 1).

Northern Superior's Lac Surprise gold property has within it, the recently discovered Falcon gold-silver zone, believed to be a 900m extension of the neighboring Vanstar/ IAMGold, 3.2M ounce (at 1.02 g/t Au) Nelligan gold deposit*. Lac Surprise's Falcon Zone remains open along strike to the west and at depth (see Northern Superior press release, August 17, 2021). This property also contains several reported gold showings (see Northern Superior Corporate presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

The Gaspard Nord property consists of 5 claims covering an area of 2.8km2. This property overlies a portion of the Opawica Guercherville Deformation Zone (OGDZ) and the northeast-southwest Lac Doré Fault. The OGDZ hosts the Vanstar/ IAMGOLD Nelligan Gold deposit and Northern Superior's Falcon Zone, southwest of the Gaspard property. Northeast-southwest faults are thought to be an important characteristic associated with both the Nelligan gold deposit and the Falcon Zone. Of particular interest on the Gaspard Nord property, is the southern contact between a suite of volcanic rocks with metasediments of the OGDZ. Two gold occurrences and "B" soil horizon gold anomalies are reported at or near this contact (Huss, 2010).

Dr. T.F. Morris (PhD., P,Geo, FGAC, ICD.D), President and CEO of Northern Superior commented: "This property, containing highly prospective ground, is an excellent addition to the Lac Surprise land package. We have already initiated planning an exploration program to test the "B" Horizon anomalies and gold occurrences identified on the Gaspard Nord property. This program will extend onto the current northern part of the Lac Surprise property to provide an understanding of the gold potential west of the Falcon Zone."

Northern Superior has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of the Gaspard Nord property in exchange for 85,000 common shares of Northern Superior and the granting of a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the property. Northern Superior will retain an option to buyback 1% of the NSR royalty for CAD$1,000,000. No finders fees will be paid in connection with the transaction and completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory and Board approval.

Qualified Person

Dr. T.F. Morris (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Morris has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

Reference Cited:

Huss, L. (2010). Propriété Vent d'Or, Exploration 2010. Corporation Minière Golden Share, GM65493, 59 pages.

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB VentureMarket under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information contact:

Thomas F. Morris PGeo., PhD., FGAC
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992
Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701
e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com 
www.nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the

policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Location, Gaspard Nord property relative to the Lac Surprise property.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



