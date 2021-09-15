Global Home Healthcare Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge around USD 839.0 Billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Home healthcare market accounted for USD 370.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 839.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 10.1% between 2021 and 2028.

Home health care is a diversified industry which includes home nursing care, infusion services, companion care, and others. Home healthcare is particularly referred as home medical care. Home health care generally involves helping geriatric people to recover from an illness or injury and live independently for as long as possible. Home health care includes occupational & physical therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing. It may involve helping older adults with activities of daily living, like bathing, dressing, and eating. It can also include assistance with cooking, cleaning, other housekeeping, and monitoring one's medication routine.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Home healthcare market has witnessed a significant growth during the pandemic. This is mainly attributed to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic situation has led to the shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines, and medical equipment, following the exponential rise in covid-19 cases. Hence, rising number of private sector hospital chains are rapidly started to provide home healthcare facilities especially for covid-19 patients.

The market would remain bullish in upcoming year. The significant increase in the global Home healthcare market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

The global home healthcare market is mainly driven by increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs and technological advancements in healthcare devices. With increasing health awareness among people, increase in a number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes cardiac disorders and respiratory diseases, the demand for home healthcare market is expected to grow in the near future. The population of geriatric people is growing rapidly across the world. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases such as diabetes. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of home healthcare market. However, changing reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage may pose a challenge to the home healthcare market growth in the near future. Rapid job growth in home healthcare services is expected open alluring avenues for the market growth over the next few years.