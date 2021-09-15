checkAd

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sales Result
Tele Columbus AG: Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households

15.09.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

High-speed internet for an entire housing cooperative

Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households

- New concession agreement between EWG and Tele Columbus

- Two-phase approach to FTTH coverage

- Gigabit-level upload and download speeds

Berlin/Dresden, 15 September 2021. Excavators were on-site today to officially kick off a project to incrementally bring high-speed internet to tenants of the Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft housing cooperative (EWG) in Dresden-Briesnitz. Thanks to an agreement between EWG and the fibre-optic network operator Tele Columbus, which markets its products through the PŸUR brand, residents will receive access to a future-proof fibre-optic connection. The project will benefit the entire housing cooperative, which leases out roughly 8,000 units in Gorbitz, Briesnitz and other Dresden neighbourhoods.

In future, stable streaming, video conferencing, working from home and home schooling will all be possible at the same time. The new contract also means lower TV bills for tenants from 2023 on.

EWG has long been working to obtain high-speed internet for all its members, leading it to announce a tender for the housing cooperative's multimedia services. The contract was awarded to Tele Columbus AG. EWG has worked with the provider for more than 20 years and has also partnered with the company to resolve customer service challenges.

"Fast internet means that our members will be well prepared for the advancing digitalisation of our everyday lives going forward," says Michael Reichel, chairman of the board at EWG Dresden eG. "The urgency became very clear during the lockdown, when every family member was looking to use the internet at the same time - for video conferences with colleagues, to attend school from home or to play video games in HD. Being able to do so at the same time without issue in the future will improve the quality of life in our neighbourhoods tremendously. To our knowledge, we are the first housing cooperative in Dresden to launch a project like this for every unit."

Seite 1 von 4
Tele Columbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tele Columbus AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sales Result Tele Columbus AG: Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households 15.09.2021 / 12:30 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino Beteiligungen GmbH, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der sino ...
DGAP-News: mainvestor GmbH / Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Für Anleger bietet ein Eyemaxx-Investment ...
DGAP-News: Zusätzliches Know-how für den Smartbroker: wallstreet:online-Gruppe verstärkt ihr Führungsteam ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Formycons COVID-19-Arzneimittel FYB207 mit renommiertem Pharma Trend Image & Innovation Award 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 to 28
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: CureVac Streamlines European Network for mRNA Product Manufacturing
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:30 UhrDGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) und Te-le Columbus bauen flächendeckendes Glasfasernetz für rund 8.000 Haushalte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PYUR Kabelnetz in Flensburg wird modernisiert
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PYUR cable network in Flensburg to be upgraded
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Delisting der Aktien der Tele Columbus AG von der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse erfolgt mit Ablauf des 8. September 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Delisting of shares of Tele Columbus AG from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective end of September 8, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR Kundenservice bestätigt Top-Bewertung im Hotline-Test der Fachzeitschrift connect
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR customer service earns top scores in 'connect' hotline test
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Tele Columbus Releases Earnings After Updating Outlook Yesterday
PLX AI | Analysen
26.08.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Mixed operational performance in Q2, important transac-tion milestones reached
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Verhaltene operative Entwicklung im zweiten Quartal, wichtige Transaktionsmeilensteine erreicht
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten