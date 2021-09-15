DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sales Result Tele Columbus AG: Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households 15.09.2021 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

High-speed internet for an entire housing cooperative

Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (EWG) and Tele Columbus to build comprehensive fibre-optic network for around 8,000 households

- New concession agreement between EWG and Tele Columbus

- Two-phase approach to FTTH coverage

- Gigabit-level upload and download speeds

Berlin/Dresden, 15 September 2021. Excavators were on-site today to officially kick off a project to incrementally bring high-speed internet to tenants of the Eisenbahner-Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft housing cooperative (EWG) in Dresden-Briesnitz. Thanks to an agreement between EWG and the fibre-optic network operator Tele Columbus, which markets its products through the PŸUR brand, residents will receive access to a future-proof fibre-optic connection. The project will benefit the entire housing cooperative, which leases out roughly 8,000 units in Gorbitz, Briesnitz and other Dresden neighbourhoods.

In future, stable streaming, video conferencing, working from home and home schooling will all be possible at the same time. The new contract also means lower TV bills for tenants from 2023 on.

EWG has long been working to obtain high-speed internet for all its members, leading it to announce a tender for the housing cooperative's multimedia services. The contract was awarded to Tele Columbus AG. EWG has worked with the provider for more than 20 years and has also partnered with the company to resolve customer service challenges.

"Fast internet means that our members will be well prepared for the advancing digitalisation of our everyday lives going forward," says Michael Reichel, chairman of the board at EWG Dresden eG. "The urgency became very clear during the lockdown, when every family member was looking to use the internet at the same time - for video conferences with colleagues, to attend school from home or to play video games in HD. Being able to do so at the same time without issue in the future will improve the quality of life in our neighbourhoods tremendously. To our knowledge, we are the first housing cooperative in Dresden to launch a project like this for every unit."